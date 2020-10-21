Yvonne Mary Heister kamp Hanneman was born on October 25, 1924 at Maple River (Carrol County) Iowa to Frank A. and Martha (Determan) Heisterkamp. At the age of three with her parents and sister, Verla, they moved to the Heisterkamp Farm, east of Blencoe, Iowa. She attended the Blencoe Consolidated School and graduated with the class of 1942. She also attended and graduated from National Business Training College in Sioux City, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Quentin A. Hanneman, Sr. on March 24, 1947. They moved to the Hanneman Farm, east of Dunlap, Iowa. To this union they were blessed with eight children. They continued farming until 1964 when they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of the America's Court St. Anthony #330, the Benedictine Order and Legion of Mary. Yvonne retired from Civil Service at Strategic Air Command in September of 1989 with 16 years of service. She also worked for Credit Bureau of Council Bluffs. After retiring she volunteered at the Welcome Center, Mercy Hospital and Mercy Guild. She enjoyed volunteering at Orpheum Theater and Iowa Western as an usher. Her biggest joy was traveling with family and Friends and finding her ancestors. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Quentin Sr. on March 27, 1978; son, William on Feb 8, 2017; three brothers, Delbert and Glenn Heisterkamp of Onawa, Iowa and Roger Heister kamp of Blencoe, Iowa; 2 sisters, Verla Benjamin of Whiting and Mavis Ryan of Blencoe, Iowa; four brothers- in-law, Maurice Benjamin, James Olson, Dewayne Ryan of Onawa, Iowa, and Dennis Keele of Blencoe, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Yvonne Ryan Heisterkamp of Onawa, Iowa, and Joanne Heisterkamp of Blencoe, Iowa; father and mother-in law, Albert and Pearl Hanneman of Dunlap, Iowa; brother-in law and sister -in law, Sheldon and Verla Hanneman of Savannah, Georgia and Conrad and LaDonna Gage of Council Bluffs, Iowa. She is survived by her children and their families: Peggy (Leonard) Corbett, Pamela (James) Rouse, Patrica (Timothy) Lange, Mary Jane (Charles) Prestito, Quentin (Mary Ann) Hanneman, Linda (Steven Kazor) Jensen, Constance (Richard) West; two sisters, Ardith Olson, of Onawa Iowa and Gayle Keele of Scottsdale, Arizona; two brothers, Franklin and Wanda Heisterkamp of Blencoe, Iowa and Ronald and Geraldine Heisterkamp of Mondamin, Iowa; sister-in-law, Patricia Heister kamp of Onawa, Iowa; 20 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Rosary recitation Friday 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7:30 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon back at St. Peter's Kottas Hall. Memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church preferred.