Steve M. Elonich, age 61, of Ralston, Nebraska, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away October 19, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was born September 4, 1959 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Steve and Millicent (Striegel) Elonich. He graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1977. Steve worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 16 years and for Transportation Specialist for the past 20 years. He married Linda Yuhas on March 24, 2007 in Council Bluffs. Steve was a member of Wildwood Christian Church in LaVista, Nebraska and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Steve is survived by his wife of 13 years. Linda Elonich of Ralston and former spouse, Joni LeRette-Flores (Dan) of Council Bluffs; children and spouses, Jordan (Darin) Hofer of Sidney, Iowa, Steven (Alexa) Elonich of Ralston, Aishah Witte of Lincoln, Nebraska, Shandra (Eric) Mischnick of Denver, Colorado, Sharah (Shawn) Dilley of St. Joseph, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Alva) Hassler; brothers, Alan (Josie) Hupp all of Spring Hill, Florida, Rodney Hupp of Omaha; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Hawkeye attire or your best black and gold is preferred. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.