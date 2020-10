Justin E. Freuck, age 36, of Enterprise KS, passed away October 9, 2020. Justin was born November 1, 1983 in Council Bluffs, IA. In March 2019, he moved to Kansas to be closer to his family. He cherished every moment with his nieces and nephews. Justin had many friends he called family. We are remembering his love for life and he will forever be in our hearts.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 21, 2020.