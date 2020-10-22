Menu
Derald Duane Blois
Derald Duane Blois, age 92, died October 16, 2020. He was born September 4, 1928 at Amherst Nebraska to the late Howard and Hattie (Wilson) Blois. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer Battern; in-laws: Chester Driver, Wilma and Roger Clark, Harold Wohlers, Glenn and Joyce Wohlers, Eva June Wood. His family moved to Iowa in 1941 and graduated from Beebeetown High in 1946. He married Gladys Wohlers on June 27, 1948. He served as West Pottawattamie Soil Commissioner and served as township trustee when North Pigeon Watershed was built. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Honey Creek. He also served as an elder and trustee. He and Gladys travelled for years with Niehart Travel of Braddyville throughout the US and Europe. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Gladys; daughter Kay, husband Phil Wing of Farragut; dau. Nancy, husband Ted Derscheid of Ellston;dau Julie, husband Rev.John Battern of Arnold's Park; sister-in-laws: Arlene Driver, Rita Bean and brother-in-law Howard Wood; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Private family services where held. Inurnment in the Grange Cemetery. Memorial service will be private followed by inurnment in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Council Bluffs Library, Bethany Heights, or a charity of your choice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA 51503
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Nancy so sorry for your loss. I lost mom last year. Somehow your never ready. You are in my prayers.
Carol
Friend
October 21, 2020
Nan and family, We are so sorry for your loss. It's hard to lose a daddy, no matter what age. Just 2 weeks ago we met your sister Kay and Phil at a mentor/mentee activity here in Shenandoah area. We had no idea at the time that she is your sister. Holding you close in thought and prayer. God is good! Sincerely, Chuck and Sue Maxine
Susan Maxine
Friend
October 18, 2020
Julie and John , Our heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. May God hold you tight. Rick and Diane
Diane Hanson
Friend
October 18, 2020
The Blois Family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Cathy Stone-Pasley
Friend
October 18, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful legacy he has in your family!
Don and Debby Parker
Friend
October 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy Julie to you and your entire family. Your dad was a good man. May he RIP.
Laurie Schley Nordman
October 18, 2020
Calvin Manhart
October 18, 2020