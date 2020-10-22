Derald Duane Blois, age 92, died October 16, 2020. He was born September 4, 1928 at Amherst Nebraska to the late Howard and Hattie (Wilson) Blois. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer Battern; in-laws: Chester Driver, Wilma and Roger Clark, Harold Wohlers, Glenn and Joyce Wohlers, Eva June Wood. His family moved to Iowa in 1941 and graduated from Beebeetown High in 1946. He married Gladys Wohlers on June 27, 1948. He served as West Pottawattamie Soil Commissioner and served as township trustee when North Pigeon Watershed was built. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Honey Creek. He also served as an elder and trustee. He and Gladys travelled for years with Niehart Travel of Braddyville throughout the US and Europe. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Gladys; daughter Kay, husband Phil Wing of Farragut; dau. Nancy, husband Ted Derscheid of Ellston;dau Julie, husband Rev.John Battern of Arnold's Park; sister-in-laws: Arlene Driver, Rita Bean and brother-in-law Howard Wood; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Private family services where held. Inurnment in the Grange Cemetery. Memorial service will be private followed by inurnment in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Council Bluffs Library, Bethany Heights, or a charity of your choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 22, 2020.