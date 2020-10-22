Nan and family, We are so sorry for your loss. It's hard to lose a daddy, no matter what age. Just 2 weeks ago we met your sister Kay and Phil at a mentor/mentee activity here in Shenandoah area. We had no idea at the time that she is your sister. Holding you close in thought and prayer. God is good! Sincerely, Chuck and Sue Maxine

Susan Maxine Friend October 18, 2020