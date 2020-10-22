Marilyn Ann Grieder, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 20, 2020 at Risen Son Nursing Home. Marilynn was born May 3, 1935 in Council Bluffs to the late Guy and Florence (Brown) Lear. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Marilyn married LeRoy F. Grieder on April 26, 1952 in Glenwood, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Timothy, Carol, and Daniel. Marilyn worked for Janesville Auto Transport for 10 years and Carrier Transicold for 15 years, retiring in 1979. She was a member of East Side Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lear. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, LeRoy Grieder of Council Bluffs; children: Tim (Annie) Grieder of Omaha, Carol Grieder, Dan (Mary) Grieder all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristi) Grieder, Michael (Spring) Grieder, David Grieder, Christopher (Ashley) Grieder; great-grandchildren, Nora and Kate, Amelia and Luca; sister-in-law, Donna Lear of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Croix Hospice. COVID-19 restrictions in place; masks required.