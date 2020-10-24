Jo Ann Johnson age 79, passed away October 22,2020 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Jo Ann was born, February 25, 1941 in Shenandoah, Iowa to the late Walter and Maize Trullinger, and worked many years at Mutual Of Omaha. Jo Ann is also preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2012 and son- in-law L. John Hansen. Survivors include her son Kevin (Sarah) Johnson Pacific Junction, IA; daughter Kelly Hansen, Exira, IA; grandchildren, Matt Johnson, Rachel (Zach) Fleming, Raven (Brian) Walker, Elizabeth (Aaron) Pritchard, Nathan Johnson, Taylor Christensen, 10 great-grand children. Visitation Tuesday 7 to 8 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home, 121 South 7th Street. Graveside services Wednesday 2 p.m., at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Longview Nursing Home.