Jerry Mann We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends in the passing of retired detective Jerry Mann, in July. Detective Mann was instrumental in convicting Stan Tribble in the murder of our beloved daughter and niece, Tracy Gostomski Tribble, in 2007. - We Will Never Forget - Mary and John Gostomski, Betty and Steve Thomas



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 25, 2020.