Ruth Cody, age 96, passed away peacefully at Bethany Lutheran Home on October 22, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1924 to Jens Andersen and Ellen (Loretzen) Andersen. Ruth is survived by her son, Bob (Marsha) Cody; daughter, Diane (Josh) Hursey; brother, Harold Andersen; sister-in-law, Harriette Andersen; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant children, Jimmy and Kathy; sisters, Elsie Lehmer, and Norma Thomas; and brother, Richard Andersen. Private family services will be held.