Susan Renee Adkisson February 20, 1957 October 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, George and Marjorie Yochum; brother, Nick Yochum; sister, Connie Yochum. Survived by sons, Jim Watkins, and Josh (Maria) Watkins; daughter, Jodi (Anthony) Franklin; granddaughter, Chelsey (Tim) Betten; grandchildren, Ben Watkins, Addy Watkins; great-grandchild, Charlotte Renee Betten; siblings, Lori Cornelison, Judy Kosack, Peggy Martin, Deb Childers, Becky Rablin, and George Yochum; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.