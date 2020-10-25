Larry McNabb, age 71, passed away peacefully at the Atlantic Specialty Care on October 18, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1948, to Virgil and Grace (Jensen) McNabb in Council Bluffs. He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his sister, Judy Cryer, of Treynor, Iowa; children, Christopher and Heather; niece, Natalie (Steve) Suden; nephews, Fred (Michele) Krohn, and Jason (Kelly) Krohn; and a host of other family and friends. No services will be held at this time.