Delma Gertrude (Windholz) Hogue, November 16, 1924 October 24, 2020. Delma is preceded in death by husbands, Slyvester and Albert; children: Joyce, James and John; and grandson, Vern. Survived by grandson, Richard Southwick (Kimberly); brothers, Bobby James Southwick and William Southwick; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and stepdaughter, Shelly Barlow (Butch). Visitation following CDC guidelines: Friday, October 30th, from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., at the West Center Chapel followed by Funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Logan, Iowa United Methodist Church. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 28, 2020.