Curtis George Warneke Born June 3, 1929, passed away October 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Neva; brother, Kermit. Survived by son, Mark (Janet) Warneke; daughter, Lea Warneke; special friend, Laura Weiss. Services Tuesday 10:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at the CutlerO'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Tuesday 2:00 p.m. at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, Ia. Memorials to Shriners Hospital C/O Tangier Shrine, 2823 S. 84 St., Omaha, NE 68124.