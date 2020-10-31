Donna B. Lausen, age 89, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 29, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Donna was born October 13, 1931 in Sergeant Bluff, Ia. to the late Alvin and Alice (Magensen) Wilson. She graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1949. Donna married Marvin H. Lausen on January 3, 1951 and to this union two children were born, Karen and Eric. She was very active in the community and at Saint John Lutheran Church where she served as the chair for funeral lunches, and money counter on Mondays. Donna delivered Meals on Wheels and was named Volunteer of the Year at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home. She was an avid gardener and baker. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lausen in 2009 and her sister, Dorothy Jacobs in 2001. Donna is survived by her daughter, Karen (Alan) Meilike of Council Bluffs; son, Eric (Rita) Lausen of Underwood, Ia.; 4 grandchildren, Amanda (Lance) Lausen, Brett (Wendy) Lausen, Stacy (Gary) Hankins, Emily (Zack) Meador; 7 great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Jack, Ryan, Maysen, Blake, Andy and Lew; sister, Gina (Dr. Irving) Molstad of Sioux City, Ia.; nieces and nephews. Memorial Service, Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Saint John Lutheran Church. Inurnment in Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, Ia. Visitation with the family, Monday, one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church.