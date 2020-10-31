Philip W. Eckel, Jr., age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 26, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Phil was born August 21, 1952, in San Francisco, California to the late Philip W. and Marie Louise (Williams) Eckel, Sr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Phil was the warehouse manager for Atlas A1 Movers. He is survived by his children, Philip Eckel, III of Council Bluffs, Cherise M. (Helen Curtis) Eckel, Conrad (Gina) Santon all of Omaha; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Conrad Eckel, Stacy Ashley both of Omaha, Joe Eckel and Walter Eckel both in California; sister, Denise Knyszek of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel with Reverend Peggy Hall officiating. Interment Omaha National Cemetery with military honors tendered by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard assisted by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.