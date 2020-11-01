Douglas H. King, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Doug was born on September 22, 1960, in Abilene, Texas, to Elmer H. "Harvey" and Barbara G. (Holden) King. He graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1979, and earned his Associate's Degree from IWCC in 1983. Doug worked at HyVee for many years and was currently working as the service manager at Leach Camper Sales. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey King, in 1995. Doug is survived by his mother, Barbara King of Council Bluffs; sisters, Debora (John) Masker of Neola, Iowa, and Becky (Jack) Rackley of Bethany, Okla.; brother, David (Gjoa) King of Council Bluffs,; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private Family Memorial Service, Wednesday at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment in Lewis Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation.