Allen Ray Christensen Allen passed away on October 28, 2019. Born on July 16, 1935, to Arthur R. and Martha L. (Petersen) Christensen in Irwin, Iowa. He graduated from Manilla High School in 1953. Then moved to Omaha, Neb., working for Kings Food Host Restaurants and retired from United A & G Grocery warehouse in 1997. He was a member of Teamsters union #554. Allen married Dalene Wells on August 24, 1963, and moved to Council Bluffs. He loved traveling with all his family. Going to Hawaii, Mississippi, and Disney World to visit his niece, Kelli (Cahan) Moriarty and family often. He took several Caribbean cruises and crossed off his 50th state with an Alaskan cruise for his 75th birthday. At home Allen enjoyed being outside, keeping his lawn meticulous and spending time socializing with all his neighbors and friends. His greatest joy was when he became a grandpa after retirement. Allen adored spending all his time with Kyra. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James D. Christensen of Denison, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Cahan of Ocean Springs, Miss. He is survived by his wife, Dalene Ann; daughter, Lisa Kay Christensen; granddaughter, Kyra Dalene Christensen; sister, Corine M. Cahan fo Kissimmee, Fla.; brother-in-law, Roger Wells (Patricia) of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. A private service was held.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 1, 2020.