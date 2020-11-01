Everett E. Gochenour Jr, age 79, passed away on October 23, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1940 to the late Everett E. Sr. and Vonna (Kluckner) Gochenour. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Louise Gochenour; brothers, Justin (Vicki) Gochenour, and Forest Gochenour; sister, Bonnie Cloud; and step-sons, Tim and Kelly Coldwell. Everett is survived by his wife, Colleen (Spring) Gochenour; son, Everett Bart (Sally) Gochenour; daughter, Sheri Thelen; step-daughter, Anne Jorgensen, all of Council Bluffs; brothers, Sam (Aileen) Gochenour of Lake Park, Iowa, and Rex (Debbie) Gochenour of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters, Susan Hansen of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Marcita Brown of Jacksonville, Fla.; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. Per his request, no services will be held.