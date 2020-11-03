Zachery M. Narmi, age 26, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 31, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Zach was born April 15, 1994 in Council Bluffs to Richard and Kristina (Matteo) Narmi. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2012. Zach was a driver for Action Towing. He was preceded in death by his father, Rich Narmi in 2019 and grandparents. Zach is survived by his mother, Kristina Renshaw; brother, Jared Renshaw both of Council Bluffs; grandmother, Vicki McCarville of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and many friends. Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family burial in Walnut Hill Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.