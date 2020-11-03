Menu
Shawn M. Bryan-McDonald
Shawn M. (Rauhaus) Bryan-McDonald, age 48, passed away at Methodist Hospital November 1, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on April 22, 1972. Shawn is survived by her parents; Richard and Betty Rauhaus. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 04, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. The family respectfully request that anyone attending the services, please wear a mask.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 3, 2020.
