Donna M. Foote, age 81, passed away on October 29, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs on July 4, 1939, to the late John and Margaret (Jacoba) Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Foote; brothers, Ivan and Lonnie Wright; sisters, Ardena Swanger and Cheryl Miller; granddaughter, Chantel Bates; and an infant son. Donna is survived by her children, Jim Foote (Samantha), Ken Foote (Dixie), Carol Elliott (Don), and Peggy Morales (Johnne); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home Thursday, November 5, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service at the funeral home, Friday at 1 p.m. Interment in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.