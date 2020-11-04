Jonathan H."John" Nelson age 55, passed away November 1, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. John was born, July 29, 1965 in Council Bluffs to the late Donald and Shirley (Baxter) Nelson. He worked as a truck driver for Omni Engineering. John was united in marriage to Cathy Sollazzo on September 21 1996. John enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, pool, family and friends and scaring people. He is preceded by his parents, brother Donnie, sister Vickie Felton, grand babies Kinsley and Liam and mother-in-law Nancy Sollazzo. Survivors include his wife Cathy, son Joshua Nelson, daughters Carri Nelson, Emily Nelson, twins Ashley and Kelsey Nelson, grandchildren Kyler and Anakyn, sisters Dianna Austin, Becky (Roger) Collier, Marlene (Larry Walker) Nelson, father-in-law David M. Sollazzo Sr; sister-in-law Diane Nelson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4 to 6 p.m., Cutler O'Neill Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Celebration of John's life will follow at 6:30 p.m., at the Mile-Away-Hall . Private interment at a later date. Family will direct memorials.