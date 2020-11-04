Mabel Carol Mae (Christensen) Bandomer age 89, passed away Monday November 2, 2020 at Risen Son Christian Village. Mabel was born December 23, 1930, in Council Bluffs to Chris M. and Mabel E. (Madison) Christensen. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949 and was employed at Mutual of Omaha for many years as well as Physicians of Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was united in marriage to Arthur Bandomer, June 20, 1951. Mabel will be remembered for her love of her family and her friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, Donald, Chris, Robert and Howard Christensen, Clara Horan, Agnes McManus, Arietta Jenkins and Marian Vagle. Survivors include husband of 69 years Art, daughter Linda (Dan) Bubon, Solon, IA; son Mike (Kathy) Bandomer, Arlington, TX; grandchildren, Julie, Hannah, CJ, Matthew, Steven and David, great-grandchildren Stella Mae, Clara Ann, Leah Kay, Alice Elaine, sister Helen Waugh, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 a.m to 11 a.m., followed by funeral at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service can be watched on livestream on Mabel's obituary on the funeral home website. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Midlands Humane Society.