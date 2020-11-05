Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carman "Dutch" Schemmer
Carman "Dutch" Schemmer, 83, of Logan, IA passed away Nov. 2nd at Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley, IA. Survivors include his wife, Ginger Schemmer of Logan; children, Rene (Rich) Hiller of Logan; anielle (Tom) Atkinson of Parker, CO; Sharon (Keith) Whitacre of Hudson, OH; Susan (Brad) Frazier of Springdale, AR. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home in Woodbine. The Mass of Christian Burial is Friday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Logan. Friends are invited to the Frazier Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., on Friday for the committal service. Masks are required at the visitation and committal service. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of the arrangements www. fouts funeralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.