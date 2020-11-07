Philip Spencer, age 92, passed away peacefully at Prairie Gate on November 6, 2020. He was born November 2, 1928, to Ray & Freda (Olsen) Spencer in Neola, IA. Philip was the owner/operator of Spencer Propane and was co-owner of Tours and Trips. He was a member of Underwood Lutheran Church and was a longtime farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Spencer; daughter, Elizabeth Spencer; sister, Helen VanRiper. Philip is survived by his children, Rhonda Johnson (Earl) and John Spencer (Cheryl) and Amy Spencer; grandchildren, Jesse Spencer (Stephanie), Michael Johnson (Melissa), Ann Blahut (Cameron), Nicole Johnson, Megan Spencer; great grandchildren, Zoey, Graham and Elliott; nieces and nephews. Open viewing and visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 9 to 5 p.m. Funeral service is at Underwood Lutheran Church on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment is in the Neola, Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Underwood Lutheran Church.