Philip Spencer
Philip Spencer, age 92, passed away peacefully at Prairie Gate on November 6, 2020. He was born November 2, 1928, to Ray & Freda (Olsen) Spencer in Neola, IA. Philip was the owner/operator of Spencer Propane and was co-owner of Tours and Trips. He was a member of Underwood Lutheran Church and was a longtime farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Spencer; daughter, Elizabeth Spencer; sister, Helen VanRiper. Philip is survived by his children, Rhonda Johnson (Earl) and John Spencer (Cheryl) and Amy Spencer; grandchildren, Jesse Spencer (Stephanie), Michael Johnson (Melissa), Ann Blahut (Cameron), Nicole Johnson, Megan Spencer; great grandchildren, Zoey, Graham and Elliott; nieces and nephews. Open viewing and visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 9 to 5 p.m. Funeral service is at Underwood Lutheran Church on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment is in the Neola, Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Underwood Lutheran Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 7, 2020.
