Maxine Lois (Hoffard) Hast, age 84, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital. Maxine was born July 19, 1936 in Dow City, Iowa to the late Donald and Marie (Roling) Hoffard. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Early, IA in 1954. Maxine married the love of her life, Harold (Dean) Hast on December 3, 1956 in Roswell, NM where Dean was stationed at the time in the US Air Force. To this union, four children were born. From Roswell, the family moved to Lincoln, NE; Wichita, KS; and Rapid City, SD before settling in Council Bluffs in 1976. Maxine was a stay at home mom and she ran an in-home daycare for many years. She loved kids and was never happier than when she was holding a baby. She loved each and every child that was entrusted to her care, which numbered in the hundreds before her retirement in 2012. In addition to her parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Dean; son-in-law James Wheeler Sr.; one sister (Anna Mae), four brothers (Jackie, Bob, Jim and Bus), two sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law; as well as a niece and three nephews; and her beloved "best friend" Gizmo. Maxine is survived by daughters Debi Wheeler, Kathi (Randy) Markel, Kristi (Mike) Reicks, all of Council Bluffs, and son, Dean "Dusty" (Diana) Hast of Grand Island, NE; 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grand children; sisters Norma Fink and Janice (Tom) Pester, both of Council Bluffs; brother Don Hoffard of Sac City, IA; sisters-in-law Vernetta Clingenpeel of Council Bluffs, Karol Hast of Denison, IA, Lois Hoffard of Storm Lake, IA, brother-in-law Phillip (Mavis) Hast of Ida Grove; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Wake service, Sunday, 4 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:30 a.m., at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a luncheon following at Corpus Christi Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
or the Diabetes Foundation.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 7, 2020.