Larry E. "Casey" Arrick, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 6, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Casey was born on October 19, 1941 in Neola, Iowa to the late Claude and Lillian (McGinty) Arrick. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, Neola in 1960. Casey went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in 1960 and retired as a finance clerk in 2002. He married Patricia Falconer on October 16, 1996. Casey was a member of the Eagles Club, UP Oldtimer's, and Baseball Oldtimer's. In addition to his parents, Casey was preceded in death by his son, Alan Arrick; 4 sisters, Mary (Richard) Kenealy, Rosie (Max) Schmaedeke, Gloria (George) Schroder, and Carol Hiller; and special dogs, Harlee and Charlee. Casey is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pat Arrick of Council Bluffs; daughter, Shelley (Mike) Peters of Bailey, Colo.; grandchildren, Lauren (Colin) Hanley, and Kyle and Christopher Peters; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jace Hanley; step-son, Jeff Cochran of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Bill Hiller of McClelland, Iowa; special dog, Kaysee; and many dear nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 8, 2020.