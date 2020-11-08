Thomas M. "Tom" Stohler, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson. Tom was born on March 6, 1946, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Meredith and Corann (Butts) Stohler, and proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Margie Kulczewski in 1978. Tom worked for over 40 years at US West-Qwest. He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Vance Thomas Twiehaus. Survivors include wife of 42 years Margie; son, Jonathan (Mindy) Stohler of Omaha; daughter, Meredith Anne Stohler of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Alexander and Ian Stohler, and Preston Randall; brother, Todd Michael (Lori) Stohler of Omaha; sisters, Robynn Lu (David) Bunz of Utah, and Susan Lynn (Herbert) Twiehaus of Lincoln, Neb.; nieces; nephews; and in-laws. Visitation will be Tuesday 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Patrick's Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, with Military Rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to St. Albert, and St. Robert's Schools.