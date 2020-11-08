Bernard F. "Barney" Wellman, age 96, of Neola, Iowa, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Barney was born on June 13, 1924 in Neola to the late Bernard J. "Ben" and Mary (Winneke) Wellman. He graduated from St. Joseph High School, Neola in 1943. Barney married Darlene Kolbe on September 30, 1950. They were blessed with four children, Mary Ann, John, Dave and Jim. Barney farmed from 1958 - 1985, and then worked in the Athletic Department at UNO for 20 years. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Omaha, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola. In addition to his parents; Barney was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene in 2017; brother, Paul T. Wellman; and sister, Pauline O'Brien. Barney is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann (Tod) Conrad of Omaha; sons, John (Marsha) Wellman, Dave (Tracy) Wellman, and Jim Wellman all of Neola; six grandchildren, John (Mandy) Conrad, Jenna and David Conrad, Laura (Jake) Cool, Jon Wellman, and Ben Wellman, three great-grandchildren, Jack, Clayton and Tennason; sister, Cecilia Wingate of New Lenox, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Open visitation on Monday, from 2-6 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola.