Chad M. Hansen, age 49, passed away on November 4, 2020 at CHI-Mercy. Chad was born on December 12 1970, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High in 1989. Chad worked at Bluffs Run as a line cook briefly, and at ADT for a few years, before finally finding a job he truly loved," Professional Paper Boy" as he would say at the Omaha World Herald. Thru that job he knew everyone and everything going on in Council Bluffs and Omaha. He made many aquaintances between the police dept and store managers. He is survived by his two children, Rylan and Lexi; sisters, Michele of Atlantic, Iowa, and Jessica of Omaha, NE; aunts; uncles; and cousins, all who will truly miss Chad's kindness and humor. He was preceded in death by wife, Shannon; twin girls, Khole and Madison; mother Elaine; grandparents; and aunt. Chad was an organ donor and will be able to help others. Thru this sadness we are so happy he is helping others. In lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Rylan and Lexi. The family will set up a direct account for all needs of the children. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.