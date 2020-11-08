Dorothy Mae Martin, age 92, passed away on November 6, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. Dorothy was born on August 9, 1928 in Hancock, Iowa, to George and Viola (Wasser) Cutchall, and worked many years as a secretary. She was united in marriage to Dean Curtis Martin and they spent 72 years together, before his passing on January 2, 2019. She was also preceded in death by brother, Lee Cutchall; and sister, Pauline Larson. Survivors include daughter, Paula Rosenthal and husband Jack; granddaughter: Adrienne McCormick and husband Scott, and their children John and Elise, all of Council Bluffs; and nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband Dean in a private graveside service in Hancock, Iowa.