Donald L. Coulter age 70, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Risen Son Christian Village. Don was born on October 3,1950 and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1969. He served on the Council Bluffs Fire Department from February 13, 1973, to September 6 1988, retiring as a Captain. He is survived by wife Jackie Ronfeldt and their son Shane Moreland, sister Pam Doss and brother Jerry Coulter, many nieces and nephews. Don will be cremated.