Joyce E. Roenfeld, age 65, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born August 3, 1955, in Council Bluffs, to the late Ernest and Dorothy (Johnson) Johnson. Joyce is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy Roenfeld; siblings, Cliff Johnson (Linda), Leonard Johnson (Jan), Joanne Fisher; mother-in-law, Angela Roenfeld; sister-in-law, Julie Long; brother-in-law, Rodney Roenfeld; nieces and nephews. Memorials service is at 10 a.m., on Saturday November 14, 2020, at Saint John Lutheran Church 633 Willow Ave in Council Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church.