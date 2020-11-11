Menu
Sam M. Cary, age 73 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Griswold Rehabilitation Nursing Home. Sam was born on September 2, 1947 in Griswold, Iowa to the late Lloyd and Edith (Mygind) Cary. Sam served his country in the US Navy. Sam worked as a Computer Repairman for Computer Maintenance Facility retiring in 2013. Sam was a member of Timothy Lutheran Church and American Legion Rainbow Post #2. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Cary in 1979; Daughter, Samantha Smith in 2003; sister, Nora Jastorff. Sam Is survived by sons, Andrew and Danielle Cary of Council Bluffs; Zach and Lisa Cary of Norfolk, Virginia; 6 grandchildren; sister, Myrtle O'Neill of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life Visitation on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct Memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 11, 2020.
