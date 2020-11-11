Janice Bartels, age 85, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born February 24, 1935, to the late Harold and Lucille (Miller) Osler in Macedonia, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Bartels; great grandson, Blake Rahe. Janice is survived by children, Sheila Kilby (Brian) and Sheryl Ellrott; grandchildren, Steven Snyder (Maryann), Kevin Snyder (Tina), Janelle Brady (John), Melissa Kucera (Josh) and Elise Ellrott; siblings, Jim Osler, Jeanne Curren, Jerry Osler (Shirley); 11 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Walnut Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The family will direct memorials.