Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Bartels
Janice Bartels, age 85, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born February 24, 1935, to the late Harold and Lucille (Miller) Osler in Macedonia, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Bartels; great grandson, Blake Rahe. Janice is survived by children, Sheila Kilby (Brian) and Sheryl Ellrott; grandchildren, Steven Snyder (Maryann), Kevin Snyder (Tina), Janelle Brady (John), Melissa Kucera (Josh) and Elise Ellrott; siblings, Jim Osler, Jeanne Curren, Jerry Osler (Shirley); 11 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Walnut Hill Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The family will direct memorials.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.