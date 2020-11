In Memoriam Henry B. Steinhoff November 30, 1940 -November 13, 2009 The numbers don't matter; It's the dash in between. Those that knew dad knows he lived every bit of that dash! Miss you Pops! XoXo Cathy lyn & Co., Mark and Sam



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 13, 2020.