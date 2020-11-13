Miguel Rocha, age 79, passed away peacefully at Jennie Edmundson Hospital November 11, 2020. He was born July 27, 1941, to Liberty & Gladys (Umble) Rocha in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Rocha; brothers, Carlos Rocha, Marcy Rocha, Carmen Rocha and Tito Rocha. Miguel is survived by his daughters, Angie Richardson (Daryn) and Libby Hiers (Robert); brother, Al Rocha (Carline); 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Private services will be held at a later date. The family will direct memorials.