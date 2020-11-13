Dennis Cutshall, age 69, of Honey Creek, passed away November 9, 2020. He was born February 23, 1951 to the late Homer and Vera (Frahm) Cutshall. Dennis is survived by daughters, Karen Cutshall; Valerie Koehler (Bradley); 3 grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, and Evelyn; sisters Lona Connell and LaVon McNaughton (Richard) and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020. Interment in Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.