Jack D. May, born in Council Bluffs September 21, 1940, to Joseph and Gladys (Vanderpool) May, passed to his heavenly home on November 8, 2020. Jack was the youngest of nine children and, according to his siblings, spoiled to the core. Jack was a man who lived life big big on family and big on fun. Married to Judith (Foisey) in 1958, Jack's life became his family "God first, your mom next, and then you girls." He knew his life priorities, and he lived them through his faith, his family, and his friends. Jack never knew a stranger. His family often marveled at all the people he knew -- if he met you, you were his friend. Jack was owner of May Plumbing Company in Council Bluffs for over 40 years. He took pride in his business, often commenting as he drove through town, "I did the plumbing in that building." When he wasn't working or spending time with his family, Jack could be found golfing or playing cards or eating and enjoying his lifelong friends at Lakeshore/Council Bluffs Country Club. Jack will be remembered by his family as a friend who was always there to give a helping hand. He made time for those he loved, and he loved big. He told his daughters that their greatest gifts to him were his sons (in-law) and his grandchildren, so they didn't need to give him anything else. His life changed when Judy died in 2006 "God first, your mom next" and family became even more dear to him. He'd check the obituaries daily, looking for his name and commenting, "It's a good day! I'm still alive!" He wanted to be more than "the dash between the dates." And, he was Love you daddy to the moon and back, around the world and around again, and to New York and home, as his great-grandson Hayden would say. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Judy of 47 years and son-in-law Rick Gebbie. He is survived by his daughters Lorie Gebbie (Weatherford, Texas) and Joanie Palmquist and husband Ron (Lincoln, NE), grandsons Andy Palmquist and fiancé Esmeralda Burks, Mark (Sue) Palmquist, and Josh Gebbie and fiancé Kayla Carter, great-grandsons Hayden and Alex, brother Fred May, his in-laws Alice May, Gloria May, and Jake Jacobsen, and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation with the family Monday 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial Service Tuesday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church or Southside Christian Church of Council Bluffs.