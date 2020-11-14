Ralph Edward Smith, age 92, passed away on November 8, 2020. Ralph had four passions in his life, his faith, his service in the U.S. Navy, his volunteer service at Hillcrest where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2019, and his three great-grandchildren. To quote a friend: "He understood service to others better than anyone I've ever known." He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Joyce Young Smith. He is survived by his son Bruce Smith and his wife Mary Murray; daughter Karen Pearson and her husband Christopher; grandchildren Ryan and Brenda Pearson, Daniel Pearson and his wife Krystal Pearson; three great grandchildren Connor, Isabella, and Cayson. Funeral arrangements are through Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Hillcrest Hospice, Suite B, Bellevue, NE 68005, or to the Nebraska Chapter-Alzheimer's Association
, Suite 110, 11711 Arbor Street, Omaha, NE 68144
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 14, 2020.