Charley E. Gillett, age 86, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born to the late Clayton and Colletta (Miller) Gillett in Nebraska City, Nebraska on March 7, 1934. Charley proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from Control Data. Charley is survived by his wife, Donna Gillett; siblings, Ron Gillett, Philip Gillett (Mary Rose), Jerry Gillett (Jeanne), Judy McCall (Junior), Jayne Martin and Joyce Brownfield (Rudy); 7 stepchildren with Donna; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Open visitation from 9 to 4 p.m., with the family present between 3 pm. and 4 p.m., on Sunday November 15, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Cortege will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m., on Monday and go in procession to the Fisher Cemetery in Underwood for a graveside service with military honors. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Rainbow Post #2.