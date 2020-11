Judie Kay Fedor O'Donnell passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1944. Judie is survived by husband of 54 years, Mike O'Donnell; daughter, Jeannie; two grandchildren, Grey and Holt, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private ceremony for family at a later date.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 15, 2020.