The Daily Nonpareil
Constance J. Nott
Constance J. Nott, age 94, of Crescent, Iowa, passed away on November 12, 2020, in Council Bluffs. Constance was born on May 27, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Nicholas and Edna Graff. She lived most of her life in St. Francis Wis., before moving to Council Bluffs two years ago. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Nott. Survivors include her husband, William E. Nott, of Council Bluffs; daughter, Deborah Kraft and husband Henry of Crescent, Iowa; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Constance will be laid to rest in Good Hope Cemetery, in Milwaukee, Wis., at a later date.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
