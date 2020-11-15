Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald E. Rutledge
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
o Donald E. Rutledge, age 88, passed away on November 11, 2020. He was born in Henderson, Iowa, on November 26, 1931 to the late Ray and Frances (Selby) Rutledge. Donald proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Rutledge. Donald is survived by his siblings, Rheda Long, Gary Rutledge, Dennis Rutledge (Sandra), and Linda Snyder (Tom); nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Risen Son Christian Village.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.