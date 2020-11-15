o Donald E. Rutledge, age 88, passed away on November 11, 2020. He was born in Henderson, Iowa, on November 26, 1931 to the late Ray and Frances (Selby) Rutledge. Donald proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Rutledge. Donald is survived by his siblings, Rheda Long, Gary Rutledge, Dennis Rutledge (Sandra), and Linda Snyder (Tom); nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Risen Son Christian Village.