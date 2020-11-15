Lorna Hagar, age 79, passed away at Methodist Hospital November 9, 2020. She was born July 27, 1941, to the late Henry & May (Hiebrook) Frerichs in Hawarden, IA. Lorna graduated from LeMars Central High School with the class of 1958. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Frerichs. Lorna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lowell Hagar; children, David Hagar (Vanessa), Angie Mannino (Ben) and Teresa Foote (Christopher); brother, Jim Frerichs (Gail); 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. A private family service was held.