Leonard L. Ratliff, age 78, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny; sister, Diana; brother, Cork; and brother-in-law, Ernie Dearinger. Survivors include his wife, Faye Ratliff of Missouri Valley; children, John Ratliff and wife Cindy of Missouri Valley, Mike Ratliff and wife Audra of Omaha, Neb., and Jerry Ratliff and wife Carrie of Mingo, Iowa; six grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Dearinger of Papillion, Neb., and Gracie Frazier of Council Bluffs. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m., all at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 17, 2020.