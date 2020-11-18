Dorethea Forristall, age 80, passed away November 14, 2020. She was born August 26, 1940 to Robert & Margarete (Kramer) Sigmund in Darmstadt, Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Sigmund; Reinhold Sigmund, Wilhelm Sigmund, Karlheinz Sigmund, Friedel Sigmund. Dorethea is survived by her children, Richard (Sandy) Forristall, Randal (Michelle) Forristall, Rhonda (Tom) Riley; grandchildren, Kendra (Jeremy) Soechtig, Klinton (Allie), Kelsie, Cerissa, and Grant; great grandchildren, Conner, Abel, Grace, Arlie, and Jackson; brother Ludwig (Helga) Sigmund; sister, Margit (Gerhard) Doher. No services will be held.