Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorethea Forristall
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Dorethea Forristall, age 80, passed away November 14, 2020. She was born August 26, 1940 to Robert & Margarete (Kramer) Sigmund in Darmstadt, Germany. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Sigmund; Reinhold Sigmund, Wilhelm Sigmund, Karlheinz Sigmund, Friedel Sigmund. Dorethea is survived by her children, Richard (Sandy) Forristall, Randal (Michelle) Forristall, Rhonda (Tom) Riley; grandchildren, Kendra (Jeremy) Soechtig, Klinton (Allie), Kelsie, Cerissa, and Grant; great grandchildren, Conner, Abel, Grace, Arlie, and Jackson; brother Ludwig (Helga) Sigmund; sister, Margit (Gerhard) Doher. No services will be held.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.