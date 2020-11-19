Dorothy Espinosa Hempel was born on April 2, 1932, to Bernardino and Katherina (Reiser) Espinosa in Council Bluffs, IA, and went home to the Lord on November 12, 2020. Dorothy was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, IA. Dorothy was united in marriage to Jack Hurst, and to this union, two children were born, Sally (Hurst) Parrack and Michael Hurst. Dorothy later married Robert Hempel, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son Michael; brothers John, Fred, George, Robert, Joe; and sisters Marsha, Helen, Lucille, Margaret, Mary; nephew Fred Jimmy (Jimbo); and great-nephew Jerry Lee. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Sally (Bill) of Council Bluffs, IA, former daughter-in-law, Donna Hurst of Cassville, MO, grandchildren Eric and Quinn Parrack and Kathleen and Claire Hurst; three great-grandchildren; brothers James, Frank (Jan); sister Helen; and nephew Jerry Espinosa (Maureen). Also surviving are special friends Michelle Green, Lynda Dacy, Tina Howell, and Ed DeLano, who helped fill Dorothy's last years with laughter, love, and compassionate care. Dorothy spent most of her life in Council Bluffs, where she worked as a travel agent. After retirement, she and Bob relocated to Johnson Lake in Elwood, NE. In November of 2017, she moved to Cassville, MO to live with her former daughter-in-law, Donna Hurst. Following her wishes, her body has been donated to Creighton University Medical School for medical research. A Celebration of Life will be held by Creighton University at a later date.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 19, 2020.