D. Eileen Smith age 96, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald Smith, infant daughter, one brother, two sisters. Survivors include her children Gayle Gorham and husband Sheldon of Greely, Colorado, Jerry Smith of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Steven Smith and wife Marsha of Missouri Valley, Iowa, ten grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m., until 11:30 a.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service will be for close family members only at 1 p.m. Family requests mandatory masks be worn and social distancing at all times due to Covid Virus. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020.