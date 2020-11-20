Maureen A. (Muffley) Eckhoff Age 61, of Saint Cloud, Florida, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away November 17, 2020, at Advent Health in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Maureen was born April 25, 1959, in Council Bluffs to Donald A. and Kathleen J. (Lenihan) Muffley. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1977. Maureen worked for many years at Mutual of Omaha and for Publix Supermarket in Florida. She is survived by her husband, Philip C. Eckhoff of Saint Cloud; daughter, Mandy (Matt) Seminara of Carter Lake, Iowa; son Robert (Erin) Mulvania of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Kailyn, Carter and Camden; parents, Don and Jeanne' Muffley; siblings, Mark (Cherry) Muffley all of Council Bluffs, Martin (Pam) Muffley of Omaha, Michelle (Matt) O'Neill of Council Bluffs, Mitchell Muffley of Marietta, Georgia, Matthew Muffley of Council Bluffs; uncle, Leo Lenihan of Omaha; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2-4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3304 4th-Ave. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.