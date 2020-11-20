Paul Elliott, age 71, passed away November 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born July 2, 1949, to the late Boyd & Priscilla (Thompson) Elliott in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Elliott. Paul is survived by his children, Sherri Elliott (Ken), Barbara Umbarger (Scott), Paula Lariviere (Joe); siblings, Ronald Elliott (Jan), Boydena Keller (Rick), John Elliott (Ann), Willadeen Rehfeldt and Patricia Glasgo (Bill); 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. A private family service will take place later. The family will direct memorials.